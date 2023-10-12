(Bloomberg) -- The International Olympic Committee suspended Russia’s representative after it tried to include regional organizations under the sports authorities of Ukraine.

Russia’s Olympic Committee attempted to include the regional sports organisations of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia last week, a move the IOC said was a breach of the “territorial integrity” of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, according to a statement on Thursday.

The decision means Russia cannot receive any funding from the Olympic Movement. The IOC is yet to decide on whether individual neutral athletes with a Russian passport can take part in the Paris games this summer or the winter competition in Italy in 2026.

