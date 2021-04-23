(Bloomberg) -- Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny said he’s ending a 24-day hunger strike that had sparked concern the Kremlin’s most prominent critic could die in prison.

“I am starting to exit the hunger strike,” Navalny said on his Instagram account on Friday. “According to the rules, it will take the same 24 days, and they say, it will be even harder.”

Navalny’s plight was a major source of tension between the Kremlin and the West, with the White House warning of unspecified consequences if he dies. The 44-year-old opposition politician took the decision to stop his protest action after getting access to outside doctors, a demand he made when he stopped eating on March 31.

