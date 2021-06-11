(Bloomberg) -- Russian planes breached Danish airspace twice on Friday, Ritzau reported, citing the Defense Ministry in Copenhagen.

Trine Bramsen, Denmark’s defense minister, said such acts are “very rare” and to be taken “seriously,” according to Ritzau. “There should be no doubt that it’s unacceptable,” she said.

The planes were intercepted by Danish contingency forces close to the island of Bornholm according to Ritzau.

NATO jets across Europe scrambled more than 400 times last year to intercept unknown aircraft approaching alliance airspace, the bloc said in a statement last December. Almost 90% of these missions were in response to flights by Russian military aircraft, a “moderate” increase from 2019, it said.

