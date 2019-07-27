(Bloomberg) -- Russian authorities detained prominent opposition politician Ilya Yashin overnight and moved him to a Moscow suburb before a planned protest in the capital Saturday.

Ten masked police officers transported him from his apartment to the city of Troitsk, Yashin said on his Facebook page. The move follows a series of raids on the homes of activists involved in promoting the rally, a reversal of the low-key approach adopted by the Kremlin toward opposition actions in recent months.

Investigations have been opened against 15 organizers of Saturday’s protest after they ignored warnings that it lacked official approval, the Moscow city prosecutor’s office said on its website on Friday. Police issued a warning to the public not to attend the event, saying they’ll take “all necessary measures” to maintain order.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jake Rudnitsky in Moscow at jrudnitsky@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrew Davis at abdavis@bloomberg.net, John Bowker, Abigail Moses

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.