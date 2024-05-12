(Bloomberg) -- Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin submitted to lawmakers his proposals on the new government, which would include keeping Alexander Novak as his deputy in charge of energy.

Novak, 52, has served as deputy PM since 2020 and before that was energy minister from 2012. Novak has represented Russia in talks with Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries since 2016, and helped forge the historic cooperation agreement between OPEC and nations outside the group to coordinate production and prevent a supply glut, including the deal on historic cuts in 2020.

If approved by the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, Novak will take on oversight of various economic tasks, including crafting measures to counter international sanctions, in addition to his energy portfolio, according to the statement, which was published on the government website Saturday evening.

Acting First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, who formerly worked on economic issues, moves to a new position, the statement said.

Novak has the necessary management experience as for a long time he coordinated economic and financial issues in various positions, both in business and in the municipal and public service, Boris Belyakov, spokesman for Mishustin, said in the statement.

The Duma will vote on deputy prime ministers on May 13 and ministers on May 14.

Russia’s government formally resigned after President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration on Tuesday for a fifth term. Lawmakers on Friday voted to reappoint Mishustin as prime minister after Putin nominated him to continue in the post he’s held for more than four years.

Putin, who’s ruled Russia for the whole of the 21st century so far, is starting another six-year term after gaining a record 87% in March’s tightly-controlled presidential election, in which he faced no serious competition. The 71-year-old is already the longest-serving Kremlin ruler since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

Mishustin proposed to make Denis Manturov, currently acting deputy prime minister overseeing manufacturing industries, his first deputy. The premier also proposed to reappoint Russia’s finance and economy ministers, as had been widely expected.

Continuing as finance minister is Anton Siluanov, 61, a technocrat who’s helped keep Russia’s sanctions-hit economy afloat as it transitioned to a war footing. He’s served in the role since 2011. Maxim Reshetnikov, 44, has been economy minister since 2020.

Mishustin also proposed to appoint Sergey Tsivilev, governor of Kemerovo region in Siberia, as energy minister. The previous head of the ministry was Nikolai Shulginov.

Oksana Lut, who’s served as deputy agriculture minister since 2018, was nominated to head the ministry as acting agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev is tapped to become deputy prime minister.

