(Bloomberg) -- Russian prosecutors on Thursday asked for a six-year suspended sentence for prominent American investor Michael Calvey, who’s been battling fraud charges that followed a dispute with a local business partner.

Calvey, one of the most successful and longest-standing foreign private equity investors in Russia, was detained in February 2019 along with several colleagues in a case that shocked the investment community and prompted many top Russian business executives and officials to come to his defense.

He and the other defendants denied charges of defrauding Vostochny Bank, a lender then controlled by Calvey’s Baring Vostok Capital Partners, blaming the accusations on a business dispute with their Russian partners in Vostochny. Those investors denied the allegations.

Calvey was later released to house arrest following an outcry over his imprisonment. In November last year, the Supreme Court freed him and the others from home confinement after the private equity firm he founded reached a deal to settle a civil suit related to the criminal case.

The prosecutors on Thursday also asked for a five-year suspended sentence for another foreign executive at the fund, French citizen Philippe Delpal. The sentencing is expected as soon as next week.

Calvey told the court earlier that his arrest had severely damaged the investment climate because it showed that if this could happen to such a firm believer in Russia’s potential, anyone else could face a similar fate, the RIA Novosti news service reported.

U.S. President Joe Biden raised the case in a summit meeting last month with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

