(Bloomberg) -- Russian Railways JSC, EuroChem and Chelyabinsk Pipe Plant will need to settle interest payments before the end of Wednesday to avoid the risk of default.

Their grace periods on foreign-currency bonds end March 30. Failure to do so would allow creditors asking for immediate repayment.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine and the tightening of Western sanctions, only steelmaker Severstal PJSC has failed to meet debt obligations by the end of grace period, even though its bondholders haven’t taken action so far. Payments have been delayed or held up as paying agents, trustees and clearing houses seek to navigate the maze of sanctions that have been issued against businessmen and companies close to the Kremlin.

Russia Debt Watch: Russian Railways, EuroChem, Sovereign Bond

Russian Railways State-owned railway operator, under sanctions Late payment of 2.1 million Swiss franc payment on green bonds originally due on March 12; grace period of 10 business days Company also flagged it’s struggling to make a sterling-bond payment, but managed to wire euro- and dollar-denominated bond coupons earlier this month

EuroChem Fertilizer maker founder Andrey Melnichenko under European Union-sanctions Late payment of $19.25 million on dollar-denominated bonds, issued by its Irish unit, originally due on March 14; grace period of 10 business days Company filed requests to the Central Bank of Ireland and the U.K.’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) to clear coupon payment

Chelpipe Steel pipes and tubing maker, not under sanctions Late coupon payment of $6.75 million on dollar-denominated bond, originally due on 19 March; grace period of 7 business days Cash stuck at correspondent bank due to compliance reasons, the company said last week



©2022 Bloomberg L.P.