(Bloomberg) -- Bondholders of Russian Railways JSC say they haven’t yet received a coupon payment on euro-denominated bonds that they were expecting on Wednesday.

While the 23 million euro ($25 million) payment was due on Sunday, public holidays in Russia pushed the expected settlement date back to March 9. Still, bondholders say that there’s no indication that the funds are en-route. They declined to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

It would be the first Russian company to miss a debt payment in foreign currency since President Vladimir Putin decreed that investors in so-called hostile nations would only get paid in rubles. Russian Railways’ bondholders aren’t aware if a payment has been made in rubles in an account in Russia.

The notes were issued by RZD Capital PLC, an Ireland-incorporated entity. Russian Railways didn’t respond to requests for comment.

