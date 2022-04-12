(Bloomberg) -- Russian Railways claimed on Tuesday its bonds aren’t in default as it paid its debt on time, but blamed intermediaries for holding up the funds.

The state-owned railway firm, targeted by sanctions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sought to clarify its position after falling behind four bond payments due in the last month. A panel of credit-default swap experts ruled on Monday the company is default after missing bond payments on a Swiss franc bond in March.

Funds never reached the accounts of creditors “due to the actions of intermediary financial institutions that are beyond the control of Russian Railways,” the company said in the statement. “Meeting our payment obligations remains a priority.”

Russian Railways is the first firm to be called in default by international financial bodies since sanctions cut off solvent Russian companies from global markets. While the ruling of Credit Derivatives Determinations Committees on Monday doesn’t have a direct impact on its debt, the company may find itself in a legal tangle if creditors start asking for immediate repayment of their holdings.

The CDDC decision may also set a precedent for other solvent Russian companies struggling to wire payments to creditors and for the Russian government, which sought to pay dollar debt in rubles last week.

Here’s a list of bond payments missed by Russian Railways:

