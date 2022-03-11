(Bloomberg) -- Russian Railways JSC is said to have settled a coupon on dollar-denominated bonds 10 days after the payment due date.

Bondholders were expecting the money on March 1, but only received notice on Friday that a payment in dollars had been made, according to people familiar with the matter who weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The company didn’t reply to emails seeking comments.

Meanwhile, holders of a separate Russian Railways’ euro-denominated bond due to receive an interest payment on March 9 still haven’t received an update, the people said, declining to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

The coupon on the $320 million bond maturing in 2024 was due before President Vladimir Putin signed a decree which ordered Russian debtors to pay their foreign creditors in rubles in Russian bank accounts, regardless of the currency in which the debt was issued. The measure is part of a series of tight controls on foreign currency reserves following sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the new rule, Russian companies have to set up a “C Type” account for its foreign creditors to pay them. The setup has created confusion among investors, as it is unclear how and when they’ll be able to get hold of that money. Paying debt in a different currency to the one agreed is widely considered a default, unless the bond documents allow for that option or the creditor agrees to an alternative payment.

Since the decree was signed, energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft have repaid bonds denominated in dollars. It’s possible the payment order was made before the new rule was announced.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.