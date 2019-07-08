(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in Russia is decelerating more sharply than Bloomberg Economics expected, while the weakness in demand appears to be lingering. BE now sees the central bank favoring a rate cut at its July 26 meeting, bringing forward the easing previously anticipated for September. Food costs drove the bigger-than-forecast decline, but broader price pressure has been soft for several months.

