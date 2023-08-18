(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil refineries increased crude-processing rates in the first half of August — before a sharp cut to state subsidies that’s about to take effect.

Daily primary processing rates averaged 5.63 million barrels over Aug. 1-16, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. That’s almost 10,000 barrels a day higher than the average for the most of July, even as Rosneft’s PJSC’s Saratov refinery started planned maintenance.

Gazprom PJSC’s Surgut condensate-processing plant completed work last week and Surgutneftegas PJSC’s Kirishi raised throughput this month compared with July, contributing to the overall increase, said Mikhail Turukalov, an independent US-based oil analyst. There was also a slight increase at Gazprom Neft’s Omsk refinery and TAIF-NK, he added.

The nation’s crude flows to domestic refineries and its supplies overseas are among key indicators for oil market observers following trends in Russia’s output after official data was classified amid Western sanctions.

The Kremlin pledged to cut output by 500,000 barrels a day from February levels and maintain the curbs through 2024. While there was little evidence of the full adherence to the pledge earlier this year, last month Russia “more than fulfilled” its commitment, according to the Paris-based International Energy Agency.

“It’s difficult to assess whether monthly growth of refinery throughput will keep through August,” said Turukalov. “Rosneft’s Angarsk refinery started planned works Aug. 15 and if its Ryazan refinery begins maintenance Aug. 20, then Russia’s processing rates will be lower this month compared with July.”

August is the final month before the government halves subsidies for domestic supplies of gasoline and diesel, adding an incentive for Russian refiners to process more crude.

