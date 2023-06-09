(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil refineries have been accelerating their crude-processing rates, offering further evidence that the peak of spring maintenance has now passed.

Primary processing rates averaged 5.29 million barrels a day in the first week of June, according to a person familiar with the matter. That’s more than 94,000 barrels a day higher than in prior seven days, when nation’s refineries started to ramp up.

Russia’s crude supplies to domestic refineries, along with seaborne exports, remain the key gauges for oil market observers seeking clues to the nation’s production after the government classified output data following Western sanctions.

Russia pledged to cut output by 500,000 barrels a day in March, in response to the measures, including G-7 price cap on its crude sales. The nation is implementing its cuts in full, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said over the past weekend.

Crude exports from ports continue to rise even amid higher supplies to domestic refineries, creating a question mark about how the output cuts are happening. Saudi Arabia, Russia’s partner in the OPEC+ producer group, has called on Moscow to be transparent.

Four-week average shipments from Russia’s ports, which smooth out some of the volatility in weekly numbers, edged higher in the period to June 4, rising to 3.73 million barrels a day from a revised 3.68 million in the period to May 28.

