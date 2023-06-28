You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Russian Rocket Kills Nine in Ukrainian Restaurant: Ukraine Recap
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- At least nine people were killed and 56 wounded in a Russian rocket strike that hit a restaurant in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, according to the interior ministry. Rescue work was still underway Wednesday morning.
South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor made clear after talks with her German counterpart that the armed rebellion by Wagner group mercenaries won’t alter her country’s neutral stance on Russia’s war on Ukraine.
“My understanding is: There isn’t a mutiny, there was an attempted mutiny,” Pandor told reporters at a joint news conference with Annalena Baerbock in Pretoria on Tuesday. “It will not affect our intention of continuing to engage with both” Russia and Ukraine, she added.
Corn futures plunged more than 10% in the past four sessions on an improved weather outlook in the US Midwest and a calming of tensions in Russia after a short-lived armed uprising at the weekend. Wheat edged higher after also slumping in the prior session on reduced concerns over potential disruption to shipments from Russia, the world’s top exporter of the food staple.
