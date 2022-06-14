(Bloomberg) -- Western sanctions on Russia have left equipment key for the functioning of the Nord Stream gas pipeline stuck abroad, signaling shipments via the crucial route to Germany may be curbed for some time to come.

The turbine -- manufactured by Siemens Energy AG -- is currently unable to return from maintenance in Canada due to sanctions, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. A second turbine that’s also due for maintenance cannot be sent to for work overseas, the person said.

Gazprom PJSC said earlier Tuesday it was reducing flows through Nord Stream by 40% due to technical issues at its Baltic station, sending gas prices in Europe spiraling out of control. Still, Germany’s economy ministry said security of supply is “currently guaranteed.”

“We are monitoring the situation and examining the facts,” the ministry said in an emailed statement.

