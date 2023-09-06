(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia shelled a market in an eastern town, killing at least 16 people in one of the deadliest attacks against civilians in the past few months.

The shelling injured at least 31 in Kostyantynivka, a town situated some 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Russian-occupied Donetsk, according to the country’s Prosecutor General’s office on Wednesday. At least 30 shopping booths were damaged while rescue teams continued to search for more wounded in the debris.

“Whenever there are successful offensive steps, Russians hit those areas,” Zelenskiy told reporters in Kyiv, calling the attack a “deliberate act of terrorism.”

The attack took place in the Donetsk region, where Russian and Ukrainian forces are vying for incremental territorial gains along the frontline near Bakhmut. Kyiv’s troops also continue their counteroffensive in the south, aimed at cutting off Moscow’s land bridge to Crimea.

Last month, a missile strike in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine killed seven and wounded more than 100 people.

--With assistance from Mark Sweetman.

