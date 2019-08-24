21h ago
Russian Shuttle Fails to Dock With Space Station, Interfax Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- An unmanned Russian Soyuz spaceship was unable to dock with the international space station as planned, Interfax reported, citing a NASA broadcast.
A second attempt will be made overnight from Sunday to Monday after some equipment aboard the space station is replaced, the Russian news service reported. The Soyuz spaceship is carrying a robot nicknamed Fedor that has been a recent focus of Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency.
To contact the reporter on this story: Scott Rose in Moscow at rrose10@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Sonali Pathirana at spathirana@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.