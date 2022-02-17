(Bloomberg) -- Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva placed fourth in the women’s figure skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday, a shocking ending for the teenager at the center of an active doping investigation.

Valieva went into Thursday’s competition in first place after the women’s short program, but she fell several times during her free skate. Her Russian teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova took first and second, while Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto placed third.

Valieva, 15, has been mired in a doping controversy at the Winter Olympics after it came to light last week that she had tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned heart drug that can improve endurance. After the result was publicized, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she could continue to compete.

The decision to allow Valieva to keep competing had sparked a global outcry among both sports bodies and athletes who argued that the ruling was unfair to other competitors who hadn’t taken banned drugs. It also revived long-running concerns over the extent of state-sponsored doping in Russia, particularly where minors are involved.

The Russian anti-doping agency had temporarily suspended Valieva after her positive test, and the International Olympic Committee, the International Skating Union and the World Anti-Doping Agency had all appealed to have Valieva’s suspension reinstated. After the court ruling, the IOC said that it wouldn’t hold a medal ceremony if Valieva were to place in the top three.

According to the Associated Press, lawyers for Valieva said that she tested positive for trimetazidine due to contamination from her grandfather’s medication.

Valieva helped the ROC team win gold in the team figure skating event before her positive result was publicized -- and the IOC has also said it will not hold a medal ceremony for that competition during the Beijing Olympics until her case is resolved.

Russian athletes are competing in Beijing under a neutral flag and under the ROC name as part of penalties imposed by WADA. An independent investigation commissioned by the agency in 2016 found that Russian sports officials oversaw a program to manipulate doping test results from 2011 to 2015, including at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

