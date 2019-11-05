(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

A suspected Russian spy freed on bail in Bulgaria was allowed by a court to visit Moscow, where he received an award from President Vladimir Putin.

Despite being barred from foreign travel as part of a $28,000 conditional release two months ago, Nikolay Malinov was able to travel on Nov. 1, according to prosecutors.

There, the former lawmaker and head of Bulgaria’s National Russophile Movement attended a reception marking Russia’s National Unity Day and was presented with the state honor, according to official footage.

Prosecutors are seeking an inquiry into the court’s decision.

While Bulgarian-Russian relations are generally cordial, Malinov was charged with supplying information to a Russian research institute and a non-governmental organization to help alter his country’s geopolitical trajectory. He denies wrongdoing over the offenses, which carry a prison term of as long as 15 years.

Malinov saw retired Russian secret service Lieutenant-General Leonid Reshetnikov, who’s deputy head of the NGO and has been banned from visiting Bulgaria for 10 years, in Moscow.

“I met General Reshetnikov -- we ate, drank and went to a Russian bath,” he said late Monday. “My most important meeting was with Putin and fortunately I had the opportunity to talk for five to six minutes about Bulgaria, the Russophiles and his opinion of what we do.”

