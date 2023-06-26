(Bloomberg) -- A Russian diplomat who had been squatting on the disputed site of Moscow’s proposed new embassy in Canberra has left, after Australia’s High Court ruled that Russia has no claim to the property, local media has reported.

The man left the site, not far from Australia’s Parliament House, by car just after the High Court ruling was handed down, SBS News reported.

Russia had tried to get an injunction after the Australian government announced last week that Moscow’s lease on the site had been canceled because of security risks arising from the site’s proximity to parliament. The government received bipartisan support for legislation to terminate the lease after a court rejected a similar move by local authorities.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier welcomed the court’s decision and said the government would consider how best to use the land going forward.

“We expect the law to be upheld. Australia supports the law, Russia has not been real good at upholding the law in recent times,” Albanese said at a press conference in Canberra on Monday.

