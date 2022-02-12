(Bloomberg) -- Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s fate could be decided at the start of a busy, final week of the Winter Olympics after an international sports court holds a meeting on Sunday on her eligibility to continue competing.

Valieva has been embroiled in controversy at the Beijing Games after helping Russia win the team figure skating competition. The country has yet to be awarded the gold medal after the International Testing Agency said she tested positive for a banned substance right before the Games, spurring criticism against authorities for not only allowing her to take part but leading to questions about the participation of her nation’s athletes after a doping scandal.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will hear the case via video conference early Sunday night in Beijing, and a decision is anticipated Monday afternoon, a day before her next scheduled event, according to a statement on Saturday. The women’s singles event starts Feb. 15.

The Russian anti-doping agency temporarily suspended the 15-year-old teen right before the Games after learning she had tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug that is typically used to treat chest pain and vertigo but also can boost endurance, then reinstated her on Feb. 9. The International Olympic Committee, International Skating Union and World Anti-Doping Agency appealed Russia’s decision to CAS.

Reaction in Chinese social media has been largely supportive of Valieva, who is nicknamed “K precious” in the country. Many users on the Weibo platform said they were upset with the prospect that she could be suspended for the remainder for the Games, and a topic with a hashtag in relation to the possible ban got over 1.6 million reads on Sunday alone.

One user said that “with her ability (in skating), she doesn’t need to use any of this,” while another posted, “Ban her since you can’t beat her?” Another tried to draw parallels with popular Chinese swimmer Sun Yang, who was also once suspended for using the banned substance.

