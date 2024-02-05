37m ago
Russian State Arms Dealer Says Orders Surged to Record: Interfax
(Bloomberg) -- Russian arms seller Rosoboronexport signed a number of new contracts worth more than $12 billion last year, Interfax reported, citing the head of the state corporation, Alexander Mikheev.
Rosoboronexport’s order book amounted to more than $55 billion as of end-2023, a record high in the company’s 23-year history, Mikheev was quoted as saying in Riyadh, where he’s attending the World Defense Show 2024 arms expo.
