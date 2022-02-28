(Bloomberg) -- The mounting sanctions against Russia are increasing the risk for investors that the nation’s stocks and bonds could be kicked out of major global benchmarks, effectively cutting them off from a big segment of the investment-fund industry.

MSCI Inc., the maker of key emerging-market indexes, said it is consulting with clients to understand the implications of sanctions against Russia on markets and could move to kick the nation’s assets out of its key equity gauges. At the same time, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned of the risk of Russian debt being removed from a widely followed JPMorgan Chase & Co. index.

Such moves could worsen the already steep selloff in Russian assets by preventing funds that track the indexes from buying them.

Sweeping sanctions and capital controls have already wiped billions from the value of Russian assets as the country faces an escalating economic toll from its decision to invade Ukraine. The U.S. and its allies have imposed broad restrictions on Russia’s biggest banks, including the central bank, and the nation’s currency has tumbled.

The sanctions are increasingly isolating Russia and vastly diminishing the liquidity of the nation’s assets --- an important threshold for being included in benchmark indexes. Russia on Monday halted stock trading, though companies listed abroad tumbled.

“The critical point here is that our indexes need to be investable,” said Dimitris Melas, head of index research and chair of the index policy committee at MSCI. “This is precisely what we are focusing on right now to make sure that we deal with the situation with Russia, and the lack of accessibility to the market, in a timely but considerate manner.”

Any changes to major indexes would mean uncertainty for investors in exchange-traded funds that track benchmark gauges. The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, which trades under ticker IEMG, holds about $1.1 billion of Russian assets at current market value, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The impact could also be felt in Russian debt, which is currently included in the JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index. Goldman Sachs analysts led by Danny Suwanapruti said that could change given the growing penalties against Russia. U.S. investors won’t be allowed to purchase newly issued Russian bonds after March 1.

JPMorgan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The bank is said to be moving to exclude the nation’s assets from socially and environmentally minded investment funds.

“In our view, index providers will remove Russia from the benchmark if sanctions are so significant that liquidity gets impaired to the point where the index cannot be replicated anymore,” said Gustavo Medeiros, head of research at Ashmore Group. For example, “if the vast majority of market makers stop showing prices on bonds.”

“Any benchmark exclusion of a large country like Russia is likely to be staggered across many months in order to allow existing investors to exit their positions,” he said.

