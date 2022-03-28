(Bloomberg) -- Russian stocks retreated on Monday, erasing gains from last week as trading was expanded to all Moscow shares, while government measures to prevent a deeper selloff remain in place.

The MOEX Russia Index fell 2.5% by 10:08 a.m. Moscow time. Oil producer Lukoil PJSC dropped as oil retreated, while Sberbank PJSC and Gazprom PJSC were also among the top decliners. PhosAgro PJSC outperformed.

The gauge had climbed in Thursday’s shortened session and while today’s and Friday’s declines erased those gains, the moves have been limited as the Russian government took measures, including preventing foreigners from exiting local equities and banning short selling, to avoid a repeat of the 33% slump seen on the first day of the Ukraine invasion last month. Russian equities are the world’s worst performers so far this year.

READ: Russia Avoids Dipping Into Sovereign Fund to Support Stocks

Earlier this month, the government announced that as much as $10 billion from the National Wellbeing Fund may be spent to buy battered local stocks. Russia has so far refrained from using its sovereign wealth fund, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

