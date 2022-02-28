(Bloomberg) -- As Russia halted trading of stocks in Moscow on Monday, London-listed shares of Russian companies cratered after new sanctions were imposed on the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

Depositary receipts for Sberbank of Russia PJSC sank as much as 77%, while retailer Magnit PJSC slid 75%. Energy giant Gazprom PJSC dropped 62%, before paring the loss.

With Russia’s central bank deciding to keep the Moscow exchange shut on Monday, Russian stocks listed in the U.K. provided a guage as to how they might react when they eventually resume trading on the local bourse. Among other depositary receipts falling in London, Lukoil PJSC and Rosneft Oil Co. both slumped at least 40%.

“Russian assets are not attractive for foreign investors at this point in time as Russia’s isolation continues to grow, and the local stock market will become even more ‘local’ than it was before,” Leonardo Pellandini, a strategist at Bank Julius Baer, said in written comments.

The largest U.S.-listed exchange-traded fund tracking Russian equities, VanEck Russia ETF, lost about a quarter of its value in early trading in New York, extending last week’s 32% slump. Among single stocks, trading in some U.S.-listed shares of Russian companies was halted after earlier volatility. Internet company Yandex NV fell 21% before being halted, while trading of depositary receipts in Ozon Holdings Plc was also stopped.

A decision to penalize Russia’s central bank and exclude some Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system was announced Saturday in a joint statement by the U.S., European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, U.K. and Canada. The Bank of Russia attempted to counter the measures on Monday, doubling its key interest rate to 20% and imposing some controls on the flow of capital.

