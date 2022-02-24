(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s stock rout on Thursday is currently the third-worst plunge in market history in local currency terms as investors sell the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark MOEX Russia Index was trading about 38% lower as of 5:28 p.m. in Moscow, erasing more than $200 billion in shareholder wealth, as Russia was condemned by Western leaders who vowed to step up penalties on Russia.

The gauge sank 45% at its lowest point on Thursday, in the most brutal selloff ever after Argentina’s 53% slump in January 1990, when the Latin American country was in the middle of an economic crisis and period of hyperinflation.

Crunching data going back a century on single-day percentage declines in about 90 equity indexes -- from tiny Jamaica to the $48 trillion U.S. market -- showed that this is the first time since 1987 that such a large selloff has hit a market bigger than $50 billion.

If the losses hold, the drop in Russia’s benchmark will exceed that of Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index during the aftermath of the Black Monday crash in 1987. All calculations are based on local currencies.

To be sure, some of the world’s major indexes have circuit breakers that prevent them from falling beyond a certain level. For instance, the benchmark S&P 500 index has a so-called limit down level at 20%, after which trading would be closed for the day.

Russia became the world’s cheapest stock market this week as repeated negotiations to avert a military conflict failed, leaving investors fretting over geopolitical risks in addition to worries over inflation, Federal Reserve tightening and renewed regulatory curbs in China. The MOEX gauge’s price-to-earnings ratio fell below 3 times projected profits after starting the year at 5.4 times.

