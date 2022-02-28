(Bloomberg) -- The cost of insuring Russia’s government debt rose to a record after harder-hitting sanctions on the country prompted Moscow to take emergency measures to shield its financial sector.

On Monday credit-default swaps insuring $10 million of the country’s bonds for five years were quoted at about $4 million upfront and $100,000 annually, signaling around 56% likelihood of default, according to ICE Data Services. ICE is the main clearing house for European CDS.

For the first time ever, the price of protecting Russia’s debt is no longer being officially quoted in basis points, ICE data show, as protection sellers now demand payment in advance, signaling perceptions that default might be imminent.

The fresh Western penalties further isolate commodity-rich Russia from global finance by seeking to prevent its central bank from using foreign reserves to blunt sanctions. Trading volumes surged on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter, as the price of protecting the debt fell by a record, closing out a week of wild pricing swings.

One-year contracts also surged to imply a 40% chance of default, assuming a recovery of 25%, ICE data show.

