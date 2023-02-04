(Bloomberg) --

The Russian owner of Germany’s legendary Nuerburgring motor racing track is set to buy insolvent Frankfurt-Hahn Airport in western Germany, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported on Friday.

The company that owns the famous racing ring, NR Holding, is held by Russian pharmaceutical entrepreneur Viktor Kharitonin.

“A notarized contract for a purchase price of around €20 million was recently signed” and the money is already in a so-called escrow account, the German news agency reported, without saying where it had obtained the information. Kharitonin is not on any EU sanctions list for Russia, according to DPA.

Hahn’s insolvency administrator Jan Markus Plathner declined to comment to DPA, while NR Holding confirmed that it had signed a contract subject to certain conditions, specifically a creditors’ meeting of four Hahn sister companies scheduled for next Tuesday at an insolvency court.

NR Holding took part in last year’s bidding round for the airport, but was outbid by Frankfurt-based Swift Conjoy GmbH, which also signed a notarized contract in June. Several German media have reported that the sale to Swift Conjoy hasn’t materialized.

The rather remote Hahn Airport — despite carrying “Frankfurt” in its official name it is about 120 km from Germany’s financial metropolis — is a former US military base and the only major airport in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate: it doesn’t have a rail connection but has a rare and coveted night-flight permit. The German state of Hesse holds a 17.5% stake in it.

