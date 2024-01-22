(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev has hired an advisory firm to study the possibility of a sale of his controlling stake in AS Monaco football club amid interest from potential buyers.

French newspaper Les Echos reported on Sunday that Rybolovlev — one of a few Russian tycoons who is not under sanctions as he left the country over a decade ago — got at least two proposals to sell his stake from American investors last year.

Rybolovlev’s company appointed investment bank Raine Group to serve as its exclusive financial adviser as it explores “strategic alternatives for its stake in the club after receiving unsolicited inbound interest,” according to an emailed statement from the tycoon’s family office. “There can be no assurances that the strategic review will result in any transaction involving the club,” it added without providing further details.

The 57-year-old tycoon, who lives in Monaco and made his fortune in the Russian potash industry, acquired a 67% stake in AS Monaco in 2011 and pledged at the time to invest at least 100 million euros ($130 million) into the club over the next four years. AS Monaco is one of the most successful clubs in France’s top league and has won eight titles so far.

Raine has built a reputation as the go-to adviser on large sports deals, most recently on Manchester United’s stake sale to billionaire Jim Ratcliffe. In 2022, it handled the sale of Chelsea FC on behalf of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

