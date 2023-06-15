(Bloomberg) -- The $500 million Nord superyacht owned by Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov reappeared after about eight months in the dark, having evaded capture by the US and its allies. It is headed to Busan in South Korea.

The 465-foot (142-meter) vessel began transmitting its location again on June 12 in the Indian Ocean, near the coast of Indonesia, after ceasing to broadcast its whereabouts last year en route to Cape Town in South Africa. Ahead of that journey, the Nord made a surprise appearance in Hong Kong in October, sparking a warning from the US that the city’s reputation as an international financial center would be tarnished if it offered a safe haven. The superyacht is due to arrive in Busan on June 24, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Western nations have been seizing assets of Russian billionaires following the invasion of Ukraine, including more than a dozen yachts worth several billion dollars. Mordashov’s other superyacht, Lady M, was seized in Italy in March 2022.

Mordashov, Russia’s six-wealthiest citizen and the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC, isn’t likely to be on the Nord as he is due to make an appearance at President Vladimir Putin’s annual economic forum in St. Petersburg on Thursday.

Busan, on the southeastern tip of the Korean Peninsula, is a surprising destination given that South Korea is an American ally and has said it backs sanctions on Russia.

A spokesperson for Mordashov declined to comment on the Nord’s movements.

