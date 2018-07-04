(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin wants to invest in Russia’s economy, and a planned hike in value-added tax should bring in 600 billion rubles ($9.5 billion) a year to do it. It’s also likely to push inflation above the central bank’s target of 4 percent, which in turn would squeeze consumer demand, according to Bloomberg Economics. The threat to inflation expectations could keep policy on hold through 2018.

To contact the reporter on this story: Scott Johnson (Economist) in London at sjohnson166@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.