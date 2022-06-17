(Bloomberg) -- Denmark said a Russian warship violated its waters off an island where the Nordic country’s political leaders, including the prime minister, are attending a democracy festival.

The Russian corvette twice entered Danish territorial waters off the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm early on Friday, the Danish Armed Forces said in a statement. The ship left again after Danish maritime authorities contacted it by radio.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod called it “a deeply irresponsible, gross and completely unacceptable Russian provocation” in a tweet and said he has summoned the Russian ambassador for talks.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, as well as several members of her cabinet and opposition leaders, are currently attending the four-day festival discussing climate, defense policy and other matters. Russian fighter jets have previously violated Danish airspace around Bornholm during the annual festival.

The Soviet Union occupied Bornholm, which is located 150 kilometers (93 miles) east of Copenhagen, for a year after Germany surrendered in 1945.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.