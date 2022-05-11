(Bloomberg) -- Russian inflation eased for a second week as sanctions and uncertainty over the war in Ukraine weigh on consumer demand.

Price growth was just 0.12% in the seven days ended May 6, a level not seen since early January, the Federal Statistics Service said Wednesday. The reading was 0.21% in the previous week. Prices for cabbage, cucumbers as well as eggs declined in the latest period, the agency reported.

The Bank of Russia has been unwinding the emergency interest-rate increase it made to support the ruble after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted harsh economic and financial sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies.

The key rate was cut to 14% from 17% at the end of April to help ease pain for an economy already in contraction. Car sales fell nearly 80% in April from a year ago, according to a report earlier on Wednesday.

Despite the latest slowdown, annual inflation is still running nearly five times the central bank’s target. It accelerated to nearly 18% in April from 16.7% in March, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. The statistics agency will report the monthly number on Friday.

