Russian Who Fled House Arrest in Italy Says He Is Now in Russia

(Bloomberg) -- A politically connected Russian who fled house arrest in Italy while facing extradition to the US on charges of evading sanctions and money-laundering said he’s now in Russia, the state-run RIA Novosti news service reported Tuesday.

Artem Uss, 40, who’s the son of the governor of the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk, escaped from Milan last month after breaking his electronic bracelet a day after a court in the city ruled he could be extradited to the US. American prosecutors allege he was involved in a global network that illegally imported US technology to support the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

The office of Krasnoyarsk Governor Alexander Uss confirmed the fugitive was in Russia, the Interfax news service reported.

Uss gave Italian authorities the slip with the help of several accomplices and cars, Italian media reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The escape was masterminded by Russian intelligence services, according to human rights activist Vladimir Osechkin, who said he got the information from whistleblowers.

