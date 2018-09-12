(Bloomberg) -- A Russian programmer pleaded guilty to U.S. charges for operating a botnet that he used to harvest personal information, user names and passwords, federal prosecutors in Connecticut said.

Prosecutors said Peter Levashov, who was earlier extradited to the U.S. from Spain, commandeered a network of computers that at times exceeded 100,000 worldwide. He used the so-called Kelihos botnet to distribute spam emails advertising fake drugs, pump-and-dump penny stock schemes, work-at-home scams and other frauds, they said.

Before he was sent to the U.S., Levashov claimed he also did work for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ruling party and wouldn’t receive a fair trial in the U.S. The party’s press office called the claim "nonsense."

Levashov, 38, entered his plea in Hartford to causing intentional damage to a personal computer, conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham said in a statement. He is being held in jail. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 6, 2019.

