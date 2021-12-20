(Bloomberg) -- A Russian IT specialist with Kremlin ties was charged by federal prosecutors in Boston with leading an insider trading ring that made tens of millions in profits by hacking into systems used by public companies to file quarterly earnings reports.

Authorities charged Vladislav Klyushin and four others with gleaning material non-public information about company performance announcements and trading ahead of the news. One of the others charged, an employee of Klyushin’s named Ivan Ermakov, was previously charged by the U.S. with interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

