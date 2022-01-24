(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Rust-belt cities and oil towns have become inflation hotbeds in the U.S. If Federal Reserve policy makers are deluded about the inflation threat, then so are most other economists, since their forecasts are similar, Bloomberg Economics’ David Wilcox writes The challenge for Fed Chair Powell at Wednesday’s is to telegraph a March rate hike in a manner that leaves room for the Fed to move in a more hawkish way without spooking the market, Bloomberg Economics says

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered a fresh description of the Biden administration’s economic policy approach, casting it as one that borrows from -- but improves upon -- the Ronald Reagan-era conservative emphasis on supply-side economics

Tighter policy from the Fed may no longer spell doom for today’s emerging market economies

Investors are taking comfort that Chile’s president-elect named current central bank president Mario Marcel as his finance minister, easing concern that the incoming government would oversee an unbridled surge in spending

The world economy continues to be hampered by strained supply chains Still, according to several new barometers, we’re nearing a turning point that’s set to help determine whether logistics headwinds abate soon or keep restraining the global economy and prop up inflation well into 2022

The European Union’s economic exposure to Russia means the bloc has much more to lose than the U.S. from the prospect of sanctions

Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

