(Bloomberg) -- Rutgers University will hold most of its classes next semester online, making it one of the first big U.S. schools to extend the shift to online learning.

The New Jersey school will hold limited in-person instruction for the spring term set for mid-January, primarily courses that require physical presence such as lab research, studio courses, and clinical instruction, Christopher J. Molloy, chancellor of Rutgers-New Brunswick, said Friday in an emailed statement.

“While we are eager to increase your presence and expand on-campus housing, the pandemic’s dynamic nature dictates that we proceed in a manner that enables us to pivot to full-remote instruction seamlessly if necessary,” he said.

About 50,000 students attend the public university, including more than 36,000 undergraduates, according to federal data. It also operated mostly online for the semester that began in September. Colleges have been grappling with Covid-19 since March, when they sent students home to limit the spread of the virus.

