(Bloomberg) -- Countries supporting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s bid to lead NATO have been working behind the scenes to make sure the race is wrapped up by this summer, according to people familiar with the matter.

The decision needs to be unanimous among the 31 North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies and the Dutch leader is already the strong favorite to succeed current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg when his term ends in October. Nevertheless, some countries in eastern Europe have still to give Rutte their backing, the people said.

Rutte made an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week when he urged European countries to spend more on defense, a common refrain from former US President Donald Trump who is a strong contender to reclaim the White House in November. Rutte also backed US and UK attacks against the Houthis earlier this month.

The role of the NATO secretary general will be particularly critical as Russia’s war with Ukraine is set to drag on for years. The NATO chief will need to balance avoiding any direct spillovers or wider escalation between the alliance and Russia, while also encouraging allies to maintain military and financial support for Ukraine as the public starts to grow weary of the costs.

Rutte is wrapping up 13 years as the Netherlands’ longest-serving premier after the Dutch government collapsed in July amid infighting over migration policy. He’ll step down as soon as a new coalition government can be agreed, with the far-right politician Geert Wilders positioned to take over.

Rutte, 56, has support from many NATO members to lead the alliance, in part because he is seen as a candidate who would be able to manage Trump. In October, Rutte said he is open to taking the role but in Davos he refused to comment on whether he is still in the running.

“Trump’s main issue was that we were not spending enough,” Rutte said Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “He was right.”

Despite broad support from NATO’s bigger countries, including France and Germany, NATO ambassadors have yet to sign off on Rutte’s candidacy. Some countries from the alliance’s eastern flank are dragging their heels amid a push for greater representation by the region in senior roles within the organization. And while Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins both expressed interest in the role last year, their countries didn’t formally nominate them for the job.

NATO allies are still aiming to finalize the process this spring to avoid the role getting caught up in horse-trading around top jobs following the European Union elections. That timeline could get extended, but most allies expect the decision to be agreed in time for the NATO leaders’ summit in Washington in July.

Rutte had been approached by the US twice for the role, said another person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. He turned it down the last time because he didn’t think his cabinet would collapse as quickly as it did.

After helming the alliance for a decade through tumultuous periods, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and allies’ exit from Afghanistan, Stoltenberg will step down during the alliance’s 75th year, which will be celebrated at a leaders’ summit in Washington this summer.

Stoltenberg echoed the importance of the transatlantic alliance, both for Europe but also the US, in a separate interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. He said he believed the US would remain an import ally regardless of the outcome of the US election.

