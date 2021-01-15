(Bloomberg) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government will resign after he failed to win the backing of coalition allies in a spat over benefits, state broadcaster NOS reported Friday.

Rutte will stay on in a caretaker capacity until the vote on March 17 and has previously insisted the coalition’s collapse wouldn’t constrain government efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Relations between Rutte and his allies were roiled by a report on issues in the Dutch childcare benefits system that was critical of the prime minister and other politicians including finance minister and Christian Democrat Party leader Wopke Hoekstra. A parliament committee ruled that thousands of parents who had applied for childcare payments during Rutte’s tenure were falsely accused of making fraudulent claims.

The issue was brought to a head by the prospect of a confidence vote next week. The main question now is what will happen in the election scheduled for March.

Polls have shown Rutte’s People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy winning 43 seats in the 150-seat lower house compared with their current 32, according to I&O Research this week.

Rutte has enjoyed strong public support throughout the coronavirus pandemic, making a fourth term for the 53-year-old liberal the most likely viable option. Rutte will remain as caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed after the election.

