(Bloomberg) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he’s had indications from the European Union’s center-right bloc that it may be prepared to break the deadlock over the leadership of the next EU Commission.

Rutte, who belongs to a rival liberal group, said officials from the EPP have privately signaled they may be ready to consider an alternative to their formal candidate, Manfred Weber.

Weber has become the sticking point in talks over the next generation of senior EU officials. Several national leaders have indicated Weber isn’t qualified for the job, while the EPP, the biggest group in the EU Parliament, has refused to consider alternatives.

“I’m getting a lot of indications, but I should keep them to myself because most of them are given in confidence," Rutte said in an interview with Bloomberg Television from the G-20 meeting in Osaka. "So far the official position of the EPP is that they hang on to the Weber’s candidacy.”

