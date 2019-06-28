(Bloomberg) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said there’s no evidence that the European Commission should hold off from disciplining Italy over the state of its public finances.

"I have seen nothing which would suggest they can escape this excessive deficit procedure," Rutte said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the G-20 meeting in Osaka. "Italy really has to do more and the commission has to intervene."

Rutte contrasted the lack of reform and fiscal consolidation in Italy with the efforts his government has made to emerge from the European debt crisis. He said historically low levels of unemployment in the Netherlands show the benefits of taking tough measures.

"It pays off to put reforms and savings in place when you go through a crisis and Italy is not doing that," he said. “A very big effort” is still needed, he added.

