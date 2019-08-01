Rwanda Closes Its Border With Congo Over Threat of Ebola

(Bloomberg) -- Rwanda has closed its western border with the Democratic Republic of Congo over fears that the Ebola outbreak in its neighboring country will spread, according to Rwanda’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe.

This comes after Congolese health authorities said on Wednesday a second case of Ebola had been detected in the eastern city of Goma, a key trade hub of about 1 million people close to the Rwandan border.

The World Health Organization declared the second-deadliest outbreak of Ebola virus in history an international public health emergency in July. At the time the WHO asked that trade and borders not be closed so that food and supplies could still reach people in the region.

