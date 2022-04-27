(Bloomberg) -- Rwandan President Paul Kagame defended a controversial plan by the U.K. to send asylum seekers to the East African nation, and said it’s holding talks with Denmark about a similar deal.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the proposal earlier this month. It swiftly drew criticism from human rights groups and opposition political parties as “cruel” and “unworkable, unethical and extortionate.”

The plan is expected to cost the U.K. government about 120 million pounds ($151 million).

“The partnership we entered with the U.K. has caused confusion amongst people saying the U.K. gave Rwanda money to dump people here,” Kagame said Tuesday in remarks broadcast on state television. “We are not involved in buying and selling of people, with the U.K. or anybody. It’s just a problem that needs to be solved and Rwanda is ready to help.”

Kagame said he first conceived of the idea of hosting asylum seekers during his time as head of the African Union in 2018, after migrants fled conflict in Libya across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

“We are happy to deal with the migration problem,” Kagame said. “It’s because of how we handled the Libyan situation that we have been approached by different countries and are currently in talks with Denmark.”

Rwanda’s ruling party has been criticized by advocacy groups including Human Rights Watch for its repression of political opponents and independent media. Still, its won praise for policies including the fact that it doesn’t criminalize same-sex relations.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.