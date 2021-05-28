(Bloomberg) -- Rwanda will resume its vaccination campaign after receiving 247,000 AstraZeneca Plc doses through the Covax facility and a donation from France.

The announcement from the health ministry on Friday follows a visit by France President Emmanuel Macron to the East African nation this week to help mend relations between the two countries.

Rwanda was one of the first nations in Africa to start inoculations and has so far given out 350,400 doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

