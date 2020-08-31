(Bloomberg) -- Rwandan police detained Paul Rusesabagina, a former hotel manager who sheltered hundreds of people during the 1994 genocide and whose story was later adopted by Hollywood, on terrorism allegations.

Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in the Oscar-nominated 2004 movie ‘Hotel Rwanda’, was shown to the media in handcuffs at the headquarters of the Rwanda Investigations Bureau on Monday. It wasn’t disclosed how Rusesabagina, who lives in Belgium, was arrested.

The 66-year-old has been an outspoken critic of President Paul Kagame for several years and is a key member of the opposition Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change, which has an armed wing that engaged in a gunfight with government troops in 2018.

The investigations bureau said in statement he is suspected to be “the founder, leader, sponsor and member of violent, armed, extremist terror outfits.”

Kagame has often warned his critics that those who “betray” the country will be dealt with, and the country’s intelligence network has been accused by international human-rights groups of abducting and killing former allies in Rwanda and abroad. The government has rejected the allegations.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.