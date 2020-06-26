(Bloomberg) --

A fresh surge in coronavirus cases prompted Rwanda’s government to place six districts of the capital, Kigali, back under a strict lockdown.

Kigali registered 21 new cases this month, the Ministry of Local Government said in a statement on Twitter. That brings the total to 850 cases and two deaths since the first case was diagnosed in March.

Rwanda last month eased one of Africa’s most stringent lockdowns, maintaining a night-time curfew as a precaution. Famed for its endangered mountain gorillas, the country has reopened tourism activities to visitors arriving on chartered flights on condition that they are confirmed to be virus-free 72 hours before arrival.

