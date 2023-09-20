(Bloomberg) -- Rwandan President Paul Kagame will run for a fourth term at elections expected in 2024, Jeune Afrique reported following an interview.

Kagame has dominated Rwanda since his rebel army liberated the country following the 1994 genocide, in which about 800,000 people were killed. He first took office in 2000, and has since won three elections — never with less than 93% of the vote.

“I am happy with the confidence that the Rwandans have shown in me,” Jeune Afrique quoted Kagame as saying. “I will always serve them, as much when I can. Yes, I am indeed a candidate.”

Kagame’s critics say he represses political opposition in and outside the country, and has ordered the assassination of dissidents abroad, which he denies. His supporters point to the country’s dramatic economic transformation since the genocide and his position as a leader in Africa.

A 2015 referendum resulted in constitutional amendments that will potentially allow Kagame to serve until 2034.

