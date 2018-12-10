(Bloomberg) -- Rwanda’s army said it killed four rebels who’d crossed from the Democratic Republic of Congo, in what would be the first significant incursion by the insurgent group in more than two years.

Troops repelled the Sunday night attack in Rwanda’s western Rubavu district, army spokesman Innocent Munyengango said by phone. He described the attackers as probably belonging to the Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, some of whose leaders are linked to the country’s 1994 genocide in which about 800,000 people were killed.

Congo, almost the size of western Europe, has struggled for two decades to defeat dozens of local and foreign militias in its east, where there are deposits of tin, gold and coltan. The last widely reported attack by FDLR fighters on Rwanda was in April 2016.

