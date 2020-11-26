(Bloomberg) -- Rwanda plans to raise $15 million for its first batch of coronavirus vaccines when they become available on the market, according to Finance Minister Uzziel Ndagijimana.

The state will target 30% of the population, starting from high-risked groups including people above 65 years and front-line health workers.

“Rwanda is part of the Covax framework and arrangements are underway where some funds will be contributed and the government will raise the rest,” Ndagijimana said in the capital, Kigali.

The East African nation introduced one of the strictest Covid-19 lockdowns on the continent in March and has so far recorded 5,779 cases and 47 deaths.

